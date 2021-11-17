Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Lilium alerts:

Shares of LILM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60. Lilium has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.