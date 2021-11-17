Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.
NYSE LAC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.
Several analysts have commented on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.16.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.