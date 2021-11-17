Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.

NYSE LAC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

Several analysts have commented on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

