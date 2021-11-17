Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 282.3% from the October 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.25.
About Lithium
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.