Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 282.3% from the October 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Lithium alerts:

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.