Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.97 ($0.65) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.82 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £35.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.09.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

