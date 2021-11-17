LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,076.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,000,292.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of LMP Automotive worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

