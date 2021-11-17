LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%.

Shares of LOGC opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

