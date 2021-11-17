LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Costamare by 92.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE CMRE opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

