LPL Financial LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $267.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average of $243.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

