LPL Financial LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,605 shares of company stock worth $21,769,985. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

