LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avaya by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 3.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.