LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avaya by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 3.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of AVYA stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.17 and a beta of 1.49.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.