LPL Financial LLC Sells 36,852 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

