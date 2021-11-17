Lucy Tilley Purchases 22 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £291.50 ($380.85).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £294.80 ($385.16).

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £718.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,333.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,289.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

