Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

LU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.84.

NYSE LU opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Lufax has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

