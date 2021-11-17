Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,317. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.65 and its 200-day moving average is $386.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

