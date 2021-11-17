Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LFT. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE LFT opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

