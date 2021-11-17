LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.90% from the company’s previous close.

LMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LMDX opened at $9.62 on Monday. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

