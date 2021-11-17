Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.71.

LUG stock opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.14.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

