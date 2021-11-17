Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after buying an additional 280,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

