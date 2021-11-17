Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

