Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Man Group plc grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Radian Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Radian Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

