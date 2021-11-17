Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Canoo worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 3,621,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,653,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOEV opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOEV. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

