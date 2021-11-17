Man Group plc Has $1.72 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Man Group plc decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

