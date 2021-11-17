Man Group plc Purchases New Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stantec by 166.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stantec by 853.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $291,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Stantec by 10.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STN opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

