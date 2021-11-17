Man Group plc Sells 91,263 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,263 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

