Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mannatech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

