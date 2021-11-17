ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of MANT opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

