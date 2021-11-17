Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,789,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after buying an additional 1,260,482 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

