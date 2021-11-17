Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 30,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 135.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

