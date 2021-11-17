Mariner LLC Acquires 6,721 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

