Mariner LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

IUSV stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

