Mariner LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

