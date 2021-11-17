Mariner LLC Purchases 18,025 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,921,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

