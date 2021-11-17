Mariner LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 163,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYG opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

