MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketWise in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the newsletter publisher will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

MKTW opened at $7.65 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

