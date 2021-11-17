Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Increased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 3.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $592,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $168.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.