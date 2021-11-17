Marshall Wace LLP Buys 51,536 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1,628.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,089,000 after buying an additional 73,757 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $138.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

