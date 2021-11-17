Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,897 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.54% of Gogo worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

