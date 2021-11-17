Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 225.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

