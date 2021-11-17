Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.58 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $9,408,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Argus lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

