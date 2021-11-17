Marshall Wace LLP Invests $7.24 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.40% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,129,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAMC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

