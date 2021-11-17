Marshall Wace LLP Takes $7.69 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 775,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTPB. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $398,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTPB stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

