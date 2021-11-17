Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 50,668 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

