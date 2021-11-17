Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,948 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 39,244 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

