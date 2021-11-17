Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.80% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,661,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

EGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

