Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 287,146 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,672,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and sold 164,356 shares valued at $5,570,029. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

