Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $5.80 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 587,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.17% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.