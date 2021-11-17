Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $5.80 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 587,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.17% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

DCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

