Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,069.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 287.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 121.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,725 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.