Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,225 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 275.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

FBCG opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

