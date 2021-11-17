Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average is $196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

