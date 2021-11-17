Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

